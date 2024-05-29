World Teeters on Edge of WW3, U.S. Moving Towards Civil War With Eyes Open

MAILBAG SHOW 5.28.2023





NATO CHIEF BACKS USE OF WESTERN WEAPONS TO HIT RUSSIAN TARGETS

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-05-25/war-in-ukraine-nato-chief-backs-use-of-western-weapons-to-hit-russian-targets





UKRAINE DRONE TARGETS RUSSIAN EARLY WARNING RADAR

1 - https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukraine-drone-targets-russian-early-warning-radar-record-distance-kyiv-source-2024-05-27/

2 - https://www.newsweek.com/map-ukraine-record-breaking-hits-russian-nuclear-warning-radar-1905221





JAPAN WARNS RESIDENTS TO TAKE COVER DUE TO N. KOREA MISSILE THREAT

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-warns-residents-take-cover-north-korean-missile-threat-2024-05-27/





CHINA IS LUSTING FOR BOTH TAIWAN AND THE PHILIPPINES

https://www.wnd.com/2024/05/not-just-taiwan-china-lusting-philippines/





CHINA PREPARING ARMADA OF CIVILIAN FERRIES TO INADE TAIWAN

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/05/26/china-preparing-armada-of-civilian-ferries-to-invade-taiwan/





W.H.O. PANDEMIC TREATY FALTERS

https://apnews.com/article/world-health-organization-pandemic-treaty-720ae6bec876e8afb0b82649a5b046c8





EFFORTS TO DRAFT PANDEMIC TREATY FALTER

https://www.voanews.com/a/who-negotiators-fail-to-draft-pandemic-treaty-/7626586.html





TRUDEAU CLAIMED COVID JABS SAFE/EFFECTIVE...BACKTRACKS AND ACKNOWLEDGES PHONY VACCINE INJURIES

https://www.infowars.com/posts/flashback-trudeau-claimed-covid-jabs-safe-effective-for-canadians-now-acknowledges-vaccine-injuries/





NAVY COMMANDER CONFIRMS DOZENS OF PENETRATION OPERATION BY FOREIGN NATIONALS

https://loudobbs.com/news/here-we-go-navy-commander-confirms-dozens-of-penetration-operations-by-foreign-nationals-reported-at-us-bases-over-last-few-weeks-video/





FED PLANS TO IGNITE CIVIL WAR IN U.S. MOVING FORWARD AND WELL FUNDED

https://z3news.com/w/federal-governments-plans-to-ignite-civil-war-in-the-us-is-moving-forward-and-well-funded/





WHAT IF TRUMP IS CONVICTED IN NY TRIAL?

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/what-happens-if-trump-is-convicted-in-new-york-trial/





