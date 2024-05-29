Create New Account
World Teeters on Edge of WW3, U.S. Moving Towards Civil War With Eyes Open
The Appearance
MAILBAG SHOW 5.28.2023


NATO CHIEF BACKS USE OF WESTERN WEAPONS TO HIT RUSSIAN TARGETS

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-05-25/war-in-ukraine-nato-chief-backs-use-of-western-weapons-to-hit-russian-targets


UKRAINE DRONE TARGETS RUSSIAN EARLY WARNING RADAR

1 - https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukraine-drone-targets-russian-early-warning-radar-record-distance-kyiv-source-2024-05-27/

2 - https://www.newsweek.com/map-ukraine-record-breaking-hits-russian-nuclear-warning-radar-1905221


JAPAN WARNS RESIDENTS TO TAKE COVER DUE TO N. KOREA MISSILE THREAT

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-warns-residents-take-cover-north-korean-missile-threat-2024-05-27/


CHINA IS LUSTING FOR BOTH TAIWAN AND THE PHILIPPINES

https://www.wnd.com/2024/05/not-just-taiwan-china-lusting-philippines/


CHINA PREPARING ARMADA OF CIVILIAN FERRIES TO INADE TAIWAN

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/05/26/china-preparing-armada-of-civilian-ferries-to-invade-taiwan/


W.H.O. PANDEMIC TREATY FALTERS

https://apnews.com/article/world-health-organization-pandemic-treaty-720ae6bec876e8afb0b82649a5b046c8


EFFORTS TO DRAFT PANDEMIC TREATY FALTER

https://www.voanews.com/a/who-negotiators-fail-to-draft-pandemic-treaty-/7626586.html


TRUDEAU CLAIMED COVID JABS SAFE/EFFECTIVE...BACKTRACKS AND ACKNOWLEDGES PHONY VACCINE INJURIES

https://www.infowars.com/posts/flashback-trudeau-claimed-covid-jabs-safe-effective-for-canadians-now-acknowledges-vaccine-injuries/


NAVY COMMANDER CONFIRMS DOZENS OF PENETRATION OPERATION BY FOREIGN NATIONALS

https://loudobbs.com/news/here-we-go-navy-commander-confirms-dozens-of-penetration-operations-by-foreign-nationals-reported-at-us-bases-over-last-few-weeks-video/


FED PLANS TO IGNITE CIVIL WAR IN U.S. MOVING FORWARD AND WELL FUNDED

https://z3news.com/w/federal-governments-plans-to-ignite-civil-war-in-the-us-is-moving-forward-and-well-funded/


WHAT IF TRUMP IS CONVICTED IN NY TRIAL?

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/what-happens-if-trump-is-convicted-in-new-york-trial/


