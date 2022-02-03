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Sir Christopher Chope-On A Damage Done By Covid Jabs More Than Ever Before In History
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117 views • February 03, 2022
Sir Christopher Chope calling transparency around the experimental covid vaccine, finally an MP standing up for the people!
‘There’s a lot more damage being done to our citizens as a result of COVID-19 vaccinations than any other vaccination program in history.’
‘There’s a lot more damage being done to our citizens as a result of COVID-19 vaccinations than any other vaccination program in history.’
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