FEDUCATION

First off, you're having an impact. Disney, Sirius, AB InBev, Hollywood,
Legacy Media, etc. By refusing to give them your time and $$$$, some of
them are hemorrhaging. But don't kid yourself, you can't fix evil, so
they will ride bad ideas into bankruptcy.
Now what you have to do is dis-empower the Propaganda-Industrial-Complex (aka Public Education). That means pull your kids out of public school (and leftist private schools) and home school them. Which is easier than ever, and I explain how and why in this video.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.