FEDUCATION

First off, you're having an impact. Disney, Sirius, AB InBev, Hollywood, Legacy Media, etc. By refusing to give them your time and $$$$, some of them are hemorrhaging. But don't kid yourself, you can't fix evil, so they will ride bad ideas into bankruptcy.

Now what you have to do is dis-empower the Propaganda-Industrial-Complex (aka Public Education). That means pull your kids out of public school (and leftist private schools) and home school them. Which is easier than ever, and I explain how and why in this video.