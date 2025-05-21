The Good, Bad, and Ugly in the Weight Loss Industry

If you're looking to lose weight, you need to know that most of the products and weight loss diets you see are bad and sometimes downright ugly. Avoid the worst, and choose the best, with this weight loss advice.

* Get a free program consult with Derek here: https://healingthebody.ca/free-program-consultation-derek-henry/

* Get a variety of organic and lab-verified supplements from the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3gptg21