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NANCY PELOSI AND SEN. FEINSTEIN IMPLICATED IN ELECTION THEFT
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698 views • November 09, 2020
NANCY PELOSI AND SENATOR FEINSTEIN LINKED TO 2020 ELECTION THEFT. Confirmed by attorney, Sidney Powell, the company, DOMINION SOFTWARE is implicated in flipping votes from Trump to Biden and also for races down the ballot that were flipped from Republican to Democrat. It's also reported that Nancy Pelosi's long-time chief of staff is a key executive of DOMINION SOFTWARE and Senator Feinstein's husband, Richard Blum, is a shareholder of DOMINION SOFTWARE.
Powell also reported: - "We've Identified 450,000 Ballots that Miraculously ONLY have a Vote for Joe Biden"
Powell also reported: - "We've Identified 450,000 Ballots that Miraculously ONLY have a Vote for Joe Biden"
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