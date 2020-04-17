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IA 2020: WHO's Vaccine Agenda - "Everyone, Everywhere, Every Age"
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13 views • April 17, 2020
The David Knight Show

In 2019 the WHO listed anti-vaxxers as one of the world's most challenging threats to health. Fast forward to today, and suddenly the plot thickens. It's almost as if their master plan for 2030 was conceived before they listed an informed public as a health threat.

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