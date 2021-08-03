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TASA - July 26, 2021 - 3) Kleptocracy Corrupted Government vs People's Government - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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The only reason we have a government is to protect the people of soil, the People of land, and their assets. Through the years the US government that is a foreign contractor managed by the Pope and the Queen of England started as Democracy government and ended up as Kleptocracy corrupted government, ran by Plutocracy elites corrupted to the bone, providing us with various corporate unneeded services. American government is a Republic government, that's what the founding father all agreed on. Democracy is the Mob's rule, since they decided to have the 49% on breakfast. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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