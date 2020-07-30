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S01 EP5 - FR - Jesse Ventura, Théorie du complot - Bilderberg - Sociétés secrètes (2009)
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14 views • July 30, 2020
Jesse Ventura et toute son équipe s’infiltrent au sein du groupe Bilderberg – un rassemblement annuel très secret de l’élite politico-financière et des grands PDG d’industrie et de groupes médiatiques qui se rassemblent dans des hôtels de luxe protégés par l’armée et la police et qui prétendent planifier les stratégies de domination mondiale. L’emplacement et les participants de ces événements secrets sont souvent affichés en ligne sur le site même du groupe Bilderberg.
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