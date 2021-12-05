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Inside Australia's Forced Quarantine Camps & Farage Interviews Trump 12/5/21
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180 views • December 05, 2021
On this week's episode of TOP News Stories From Around the World: Nigel Farage was in Florida this week to interview Donald Trump- he asked him about the election, J6, and running in 2024. Then in Australia, three teenagers aged 15, 16, & 17 were hunted down by Australian authorities after escaping the Howard Springs Quarantine Camp. All 3 had tested negative, but "no worries mate", your freedoms are safe with the Aussie government.

Meanwhile, a woman has come forward with a disturbing story and video after being forced by police from her home to quarantine, despite testing negative as well. Still, major rallies & marches for freedom continue to spring up around the world, including Canada, Italy, & the Netherlands.

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, located off the northwestern coast of Africa, has been erupting for nearly 11 weeks with no signs of abating. Soon the eruption could be La Palma's longest in over 500 years. The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Sept. 19 & led to the evacuation of thousands of residents. For the last 75 days, the volcano has spewed lava out of fissures, unleashed plumes of ash, toxic gasses & acid rain. After 2 1/2 months of non-stop volcanic eruptions, some parts of the island are unrecognizable as they're buried in feet of ash. Entire towns and neighborhoods are entirely covered, and damage could be upwards of a billion dollars. All of that and much more coming up!

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