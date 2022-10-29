Jesus Word The parable of The Pearl

This video was made after God the Father asked me to speak on all parables about the Kingdom of heaven mentioned in the bible. This is the second. Below are references to bible verses related to Jesus words in the video:







The Parable of the Pearl of Great Price





45 “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant seeking beautiful pearls, 46 who, when he had found one pearl of great price, went and sold all that he had and bought it.









Proverbs 8:27





When he established the heavens, I was there;

when he drew a circle on the face of the deep,









Matthew 17:1-2

Six days later Jesus *took with Him Peter and James and John his brother, and *led them up on a high mountain by themselves. And He was transfigured before them; and His face shone like the sun, and His garments became as white as light.









Luke 13:24

“Strive to enter through the narrow door; for many, I tell you, will seek to enter and will not be able.









John 6:48

Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me hath everlasting life. I am the bread of life. Your fathers did eat manna in the wilderness, and are dead. This is the bread that cometh down from heaven, that a man may eat thereof, and not die.









Proverbs 8:27





When he established the heavens, I was there;

when he drew a circle on the face of the deep,









Revelation 2:7





He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches. To him who overcomes, I will grant to eat of the tree of life which is in the Paradise of God.’







2John 1 The elder,

To the lady chosen by God and to her children, whom I love in the truth—and not I only, but also all who know the truth— 2 because of the truth, which lives in us and will be with us forever:

Romans 10:17

So faith comes from hearing, and hearing through the word of Christ.

John 10:30 I and the Father are one.”

Genesis 1:3 And God said, “Let there be light,” and there was light. 4 God saw that the light was good, and he separated the light from the darkness

Luke 24:47

And that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem.

Mark 10:18

“Why do you call me good?” Jesus asked him. “No one is good except God alone.

Matthew 19: 23Then Jesus said to His disciples, “Truly I tell you, it is hard for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. 24 Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.”



