TASK FORCE PINEAPPLE EXPRESS - The Story from the Beginning

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then the operation was expanded to save hundreds more.
Here is the update on this story:
https://www.brighteon.com/03ba7a76-6093-40f9-8eb5-ff3836956261
I’ve been putting this off, but I wanted to share this podcast with you all - it’s “storytelling in real time" about what is happening in Afghanistan and solving hard problems when the world falls apart.
In this episode, I’m going to share with you how an informal group of leaders from all over the country came together in a matter of days to save one Afghan Commando from the chaos in Afghanistan. Inside this episode, you’ll find stories and lessons for how you lead your people when the storm clouds are darkest.
If you'd like to help efforts like the one I cover in this episode, you can donate to http://gofundme.com/saving-heroes and learn more at https://www.theheroesjourney.org/savi...
I'll see you on the Rooftop.
Scott
Website: https://www.rooftopleadership.com/