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CORONAVIRUS: CATALYST to BAN CASH
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301 views • September 08, 2020
The R0ckefe11er F0undation "L0ckst3p" Document called, "Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development", released in 2010, PLANNED this CoronaVirus SCAMdemic and PLANdemic event completely. The document can be found here:
www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/…0Foundation.pdf
archive.is/dbAPk
This multi-faceted flu/virus event has many important 9/11-like aspects to it, but the biggest and most dangerous one is the BAN OF CASH. If you haven't yet prepared for the ban of cash, do so now, and purchase food supplies (1-2 years), weapons (and ammo), and gold or silver to trade with. But first, make peace with God through Jesus Christ and repent of your sins, because this event is a spiritual (Satanic) event designed to start off the New W0r1d 0rder - in 2020! IF you aren't ready, spiritually first, and mentally second, and finally, physically, third, do so now, because time is short...for all 'Old World Order Nations.'
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www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/…0Foundation.pdf
archive.is/dbAPk
This multi-faceted flu/virus event has many important 9/11-like aspects to it, but the biggest and most dangerous one is the BAN OF CASH. If you haven't yet prepared for the ban of cash, do so now, and purchase food supplies (1-2 years), weapons (and ammo), and gold or silver to trade with. But first, make peace with God through Jesus Christ and repent of your sins, because this event is a spiritual (Satanic) event designed to start off the New W0r1d 0rder - in 2020! IF you aren't ready, spiritually first, and mentally second, and finally, physically, third, do so now, because time is short...for all 'Old World Order Nations.'
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUPPORT THIS SHOW:
🔴 PAYPAL: paypal.me/libertyordeathshow
🔴 VENMO: venmo.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 PATREON: www.patreon.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 ANCHOR.FM: anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/support
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-liberty-or-death-show-70981674/
▶️ Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
▶️ Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/liberty-or-death-show/id1526361778?at=1l3vwYf
▶️ Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZWYwMDVmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
▶️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
▶️ Twitter: twitter.com/1776show
▶️ Instagram: instagram.com/libertyordeathshow
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