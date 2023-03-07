Quo Vadis

March 6, 2023

In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for March 3, 2023.

Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





AS PRINCE OF THE CELESTIAL LEGIONS

I HAVE COME TO BRING YOU THE DIVINE WORD.





My Heavenly Legions are ready to defend the children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





At this time the call to conversion is direct and necessary for each human creature, which is increasingly disobedient, selfish and depersonalized.





THE HUMAN CREATURE COPIES ANY IDEOLOGICAL VERSION, WELCOMES DIABOLICAL RITUALS, ATTACHES TO DEMONIC IDEOLOGIES THAT SPREAD THROUGHOUT SOCIETY BEING Like A PUPPET IN THE HANDS OF EVIL AND ACTING AGAINST OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST AND OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER.





The universe moves, great changes happen and the human creature looks up without crying out for Divine Help... Everything is lightness and sin!





THE DEMON IS SHOWN IN ACTS AND CELEBRATIONS OF HUMAN CREATURES, ANTICIPATING THAT HUMANITY HAS BEEN DELIVERED TO HIM.





How much will they suffer for such affronts!





How weak is the human creature and how they exchange bread for stones!





Humanity receives instructions that upset it at times.





These are to be fulfilled in the various aspects of everyday life.





Everything will change, nothing will be the same; that is why Our Queen and Mother tells them to be more spiritual and less mundane so that discernment keeps them away from the Evil One.





People of God, the spiritual battle is strong, it is strong and they cannot and should not give in to any aspect of life.





Stand firm in the Faith, without staggering, being of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and of Our Queen and Mother.





People of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





ATTENTION, ALERT!





The tectonic faults were activated before the core of the Earth that has changed and the truth has not been mentioned to humanity, exposed to a disastrous earthquake and tsunami.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the changes within the Church continue, changes that confuse the People of God leading some to desert the Church in the face of the loss of faith, which is taken advantage of by the sectarians of the Devil, taking them to other waters that confuse them and are not those of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





Visit the Blessed Sacrament, adore him and pray for all humanity.

Pray the Holy Rosary with your heart.





Call your Guardian Angels, request My Assistance and that of My Heavenly Legions.





The human creature continues its life of pleasure, sin and dishonesty; therefore events will take them by surprise and they will not be able to prepare in advance in the face of so much sin that is abundant.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the weapons possessed by the Bear are unknown in all countries and will take humanity by surprise...





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Italy, he will suffer, communism plagues him.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the great sting gives its signs in several countries.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the Ring of Fire trembles, several countries enter into great Tribulation.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, prepare for the great Warning.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, this Lent live it in spirit and truth.





Beloved of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





THIS GENERATION SUFFERS AND NOT ONLY SUFFERS, BUT IS AN ACTIVE PART OF THE APPEARANCE OF THE ANTICHRIST.





BUT AT THE SAME TIME IT IS AN ACTIVE PART OF THE ARRIVAL OF THE ANGEL OF PEACE, SENT BY THE SACRED TRINITY AND ACCOMPANIED BY OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER, TO GIVE ENCOURAGEMENT TO THE CHILDREN OF GOD AND NOT TO DECAY IN FAITH.





Whatever happens, Our King and Lord Jesus Christ is with His children.





Whatever happens, Our Queen and Mother is with Her children.

Whatever happens, My Legions protect you.

Whatever happens, the Saints and Blessed ones assist you.

Don't be afraid, that Our Queen and Mother meets the children of Her Divine Son.

Don't be afraid, if your faith is as big as a mustard seed.

You ARE NOT HELPLESS, THE FATHER'S HOUSE ASSISTS THEM.

You ARE STRENGTHENED BY THE HOLY SPIRIT.

I light your way and defend you with My Sword.

Saint Michael the Archangel.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CgxhgW53qg