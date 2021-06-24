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45-YEAR-OLD BARTENDER SAYS "SHUT THE HELL UP AND GET YOUR COVID VACCINE" DIES 5 WEEKS AFTER 2ND DOSE
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220 views • June 24, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
I will drink to that. So smart ass...how are you planning on spending your lottery winnings? Oh wait, you can't, your dead. Let me guess...is there a rule in the give away that says you have to be alive to get it and if not they keep it? I don't know that but would not be surprised if they were to award it to a dead person and not pay it. They have no intention for anyone living long enough to get or spend that money.
Source: Covidblog.com
I will drink to that. So smart ass...how are you planning on spending your lottery winnings? Oh wait, you can't, your dead. Let me guess...is there a rule in the give away that says you have to be alive to get it and if not they keep it? I don't know that but would not be surprised if they were to award it to a dead person and not pay it. They have no intention for anyone living long enough to get or spend that money.
Source: Covidblog.com
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