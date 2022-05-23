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Bill of Rights Recalibration: Davos WEF Delegate Proposes Reimaging Free Speech
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135 views • May 23, 2022
Never before in the history of the USA has the Bill of Rights been threatened as it is in 2022. Calls to restrict our freedom of speech are increasing among technocrats, social media executives, politicians, bankers, and radical political activists. We talk about that today on the Godcast. We also focus on a late-breaking news story from Ukraine alleging that an assassination attempt was carried out on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/23/22
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/23/22
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
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