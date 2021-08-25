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FULL SHOW: FDA Approves Vaccines, But Won’t Release Studies Until 2025!
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150 views • August 25, 2021
Owen Shroyer back in the chair after being released from jail and he has a loaded broadcast. Alex Jones joins in the first hour to explain what the ‘Havana Syndrome’ really is and talk about the attacks on Larry Elder in California. Owen has tons of COVID news, vaccine news, and connecting the dots that other media won’t. He is also joined by Jess Turner, who got the recently approved Pfizer vaccine and has suffered seizures everyday since. The document released by the FDA on vaccine approval is also very revealing and should shock and even horrify Americans. Owen also covers the absolute debacle that is the Afghanistan pullout.
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