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Ryan Cristián: Who Won...Biden, Trump, or the Biosecurity State?
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172 views • November 14, 2020
Analyst Ryan Cristián (Last American Vagabond) discusses the contested U.S. election, fraud, and blockchain voting. We discuss false flag operations such as the FBI-led attempt to kidnap Michigan's governor and the idea that an EMP attack may be imminent. He believes COVID19 is an extension of the 9/11 attacks with the ultimate goal of bringing in a technocratic biosecurity state. He explains how every single aspect of the pandemic narrative is patently questionable (e.g. case numbers, masks, lockdowns). He also looks at the issues surrounding COVID19 vaccines (e.g. safety and DNA-alteration), contact tracing, quarantine camps, and how everything will tie together into a social credit system. We end with Big Tech censorship and how to resist.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
Website https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/TLAVagabond
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
About Ryan Cristián
The Last American Vagabond was established to allow a free flow of information in regard to current issues that face the world. The focus being on many such issues that are purposefully and discreetly culled by those who stand to lose, either financially or professionally, due to their relevance. It is this site’s primary objective to bring these issues to an open forum and or bring about awareness of these topics of paramount importance.
Driven by a desire for accuracy, chef and independent news stalwart Ryan Cristián has a passion for the Truth. As a recent recipient of the Serena Shim Award For Uncompromising Integrity In Journalism, he understands that Americans want their news to be transparent, devoid of the opulence frothed out by today’s corporate media. A cultured and insightful man with a worldly sense, Ryan’s unjaded approach offers common sense to the individual racked by the ambiguous news cycle – a vicious and manipulative merry-go-round that keeps trenchant minds at a manageable distance from the truth. Avid writer & editor by day, Truth seeker by night, Ryan’s reality defines what it means to be current.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
Website https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/TLAVagabond
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
About Ryan Cristián
The Last American Vagabond was established to allow a free flow of information in regard to current issues that face the world. The focus being on many such issues that are purposefully and discreetly culled by those who stand to lose, either financially or professionally, due to their relevance. It is this site’s primary objective to bring these issues to an open forum and or bring about awareness of these topics of paramount importance.
Driven by a desire for accuracy, chef and independent news stalwart Ryan Cristián has a passion for the Truth. As a recent recipient of the Serena Shim Award For Uncompromising Integrity In Journalism, he understands that Americans want their news to be transparent, devoid of the opulence frothed out by today’s corporate media. A cultured and insightful man with a worldly sense, Ryan’s unjaded approach offers common sense to the individual racked by the ambiguous news cycle – a vicious and manipulative merry-go-round that keeps trenchant minds at a manageable distance from the truth. Avid writer & editor by day, Truth seeker by night, Ryan’s reality defines what it means to be current.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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