"Hillary Rodent Clinton Is Back From The Dead" with Dean Ryan & Jim Fetzer Ph.D.
"Hillary Rodent Clinton Is Back From The Dead"
with Dean Ryan & Jim Fetzer Ph.D.
(clip) from World At WAR *Censored* on Rumble
Hillary spawned from the graveyard to push 2016 talking points on DJT
in further efforts to influence the 2024 Presidential Race.
Also, a deeper look into the Fetterman doubles
+ the Diane Frankenstein and Mitch McConnel "Injuries".
