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5 Satanic 'Paranormal' Deamon Videos Captured On Live TV [25.01.2022]
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508 views • January 26, 2022
Note: The one with Satanist Deamon Anthony Stephen FauciI have posted before...
In Christian tradition, demons are fallen angels[7] and have the same characteristics as their good angel counterparts: spirituality, immutability and immortality.[citation needed] Demons are not omniscient, but each one has a specific knowledge (sometimes on more than one subject). Their power is limited to that which God allows, so they are not omnipotent.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christian_demonology
Many paranormal cases have been recorded, but unfortunately there is always the possibility that they have been edited. However when they occur live, the possibility that they are real increases considerably.
6,641 views Jan 25, 2022
The Darkest Secret - 185K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pek0ht2MU4Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkZ_j1MMpuzgiq64cl1JZQ
In Christian tradition, demons are fallen angels[7] and have the same characteristics as their good angel counterparts: spirituality, immutability and immortality.[citation needed] Demons are not omniscient, but each one has a specific knowledge (sometimes on more than one subject). Their power is limited to that which God allows, so they are not omnipotent.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christian_demonology
Many paranormal cases have been recorded, but unfortunately there is always the possibility that they have been edited. However when they occur live, the possibility that they are real increases considerably.
6,641 views Jan 25, 2022
The Darkest Secret - 185K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pek0ht2MU4Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkZ_j1MMpuzgiq64cl1JZQ
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