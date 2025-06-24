Trump Lures Iran into “Peace” Trap (Again) - Continues Decades-Spanning Regime-Change Agenda

▪️After repeatedly lying to Iran, attacking it amid negotiations designed specifically to lure it into complacency, then announcing a 2 week deadline to decide on strikes on Iran that took place hours later, US President Trump is claiming a ceasefire was agreed to;

▪️Iran would need to be beyond naive to accept or trust any word or action by the US - the US has not spent decades trying to topple Iran amid its regional murder spree to suddenly abandon it - its ENTIRE global aspirations hinge on it - it has used Israel as a conduit to launder its war crimes & provocations through & will continue to;

▪️To effect regime change, the US would benefit most by luring Iranian leaders out of cover & striking them, provoking retaliations & further war;

▪️Iran requires not a "Libya model," but a "North Korea model" or else this process will repeat itself until it concludes in Washington and Wall Street's favor;

▪️The same "experts" who failed to see this war coming in the first place are now citing 5D chess strategies to explain how the Trump administration somehow averted a war entirely of its (and the establishment it serves) own creation and design to begin with;

▪️The US will only stop when (1) people stop falling for this through excessive delusion, and (2) the rest of the world unites to force the US to stop;

▪️If a genuine ceasefire is reached, it will likely have been the work of Russia and China quietly forcing the US to, through private but sufficient threats coupled with a graceful public exit ramp - though the chances of the US honoring it hover around 0%;

References:

The New Atlas (X) - Claims of US-Israel-Iran "Ceasefire" (June 24, 2025):

https://x.com/BrianJBerletic/status/1937289445092524520

Brookings Institution - Which Path to Persia? Options for a New American Strategy toward Iran (2009):

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf

RAND Corporation - Dangerous But Not Omnipotent, Exploring the Reach and Limitations of Iranian Power in the Middle East (2009):

https://www.rand.org/pubs/monographs/MG781.html

Washington Post - Israeli warning call to top Iranian general: ‘You have 12 hours to escape’ (Jun 23, 2025):

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2025/06/23/exclusive-israel-intelligence-iran-call-audio/

The Jewish Daily Forward - How Iran’s Jews Survive in Mullahs’ World (Aug. 2015):

https://forward.com/news/319269/irans-jews-win-secure-place-in-mullahs-world-with-strings-attached/

