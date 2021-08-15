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The Exile and Return
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11 views • August 15, 2021
We discuss the exiled state of the descendants of Abraham and the return of God's people to the promised land in the end times as well as how God will care for His people during this journey. We are setting the stage for what's to come by supporting it with a mountain of eye opening scriptures.
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