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Two Real Puplic Satanist from Denmark and Israel... [16.04.2021]
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142 views • April 26, 2021
The Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"This passport can only be used by vaccinated people and are going to be the path of many countries!"
Bemærk heksen med kaffefilteret!
Stine Lose d 16.04.2021.
https://www.facebook.com/stine.lose/videos/10223608953790505
https://www.facebook.com/stine.lose/posts/10223615274188511
"This passport can only be used by vaccinated people and are going to be the path of many countries!"
Bemærk heksen med kaffefilteret!
Stine Lose d 16.04.2021.
https://www.facebook.com/stine.lose/videos/10223608953790505
https://www.facebook.com/stine.lose/posts/10223615274188511
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