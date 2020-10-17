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Tweet Series Day 31 (Oct 17, 2020)
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1 view • December 16, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is @iamCardiB. When I was growing up, I heard that Adult Film Stars were something that only adults could see. Nowadays kids get to watch these celebrities glorify filth on many social platforms. She is an awful role model for kids and adults alike. Back in my day, the person to watch was @JennaJameson. A beautiful person that we all exploited for our pleasure. She was a victim and therefore became who she was. Now today, like me, she is reformed. She is doing so many great things and the best is yet to come. I fully support her charity and have donated too. Hey, it’s the least I can do.
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. Like I said, I am reformed and not interested anymore. If that is your path, then you figure it out for yourself. I do not judge. If you are still looking for #AdultContent, might I suggest Brazilian Model @theAnaBraga. She is a patriot through and through and beautiful too with great taste in sports.
Note—Play “Candace Owens Slams Cardi B when she is called an ‘Illiterate Rapper’”
https://youtu.be/6NXWTq60yN4; @CandaceOwens Destroys @iamCardiB #ShesIlliterate
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. Like I said, I am reformed and not interested anymore. If that is your path, then you figure it out for yourself. I do not judge. If you are still looking for #AdultContent, might I suggest Brazilian Model @theAnaBraga. She is a patriot through and through and beautiful too with great taste in sports.
Note—Play “Candace Owens Slams Cardi B when she is called an ‘Illiterate Rapper’”
https://youtu.be/6NXWTq60yN4; @CandaceOwens Destroys @iamCardiB #ShesIlliterate
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