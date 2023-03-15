Create New Account
Le Borsette degli Anunnaki - Anunnaki Bag - Sveliamo il loro mistero 15 Marzo 2023
Dino Tinelli
Published Yesterday |

Uno dei misteri più dibattuti, e finora irrisolti: le borsette degli Anunnaki Mostriamo la loro origine e l'utilizzo pratico di questa preziosa forma Diffuse in tutto il mondo, Mesopotamia, America, Gobekli Tepe e altri luoghi. rivelano una conoscenza antica e molto diffusa. La civiltà più antica, che presto sveleremo, che ha diffuso la conoscenza in quasi tutto il nostro mondo "conosciuto" possedeva un altissimo livello di abilità nell'uso delle energie

Track: Crossing the Universe Music by https://www.fiftysounds.com

Keywords
energiapiramidisecrests of the worldegizi

