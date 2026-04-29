PROTECTING RAPISTS, HUNTING COPS: The Insanity of Mary Moriarty

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Mary Moriarty is a zookeeper who thinks the cobras are oppressed. She hands a serial rapist probation, then holds a press conference to hunt down an ICE agent. This isn’t incompetence—it’s intentional." In today’s video, we are looking at the absolute collapse of the rule of law in Hennepin County, Minnesota. From the case of Abdimahat Bille Mohamed—a Somali national and convicted rapist who was given a "get-out-of-jail-free" card by DA Mary Moriarty—to the unprecedented felony charges against ICE agent Gregory Donnell Morgan. Why is a prosecutor more interested in "absolute immunity" for federal agents than she is in protecting 15-year-old girls from known predators? We dive into the "Moriarty Rap Sheet," the Zaria McKeever betrayal, and the ideology-driven war on traffic stops that is turning Minnesota into a revolving door for violent crime. #MaryMoriarty #Minnesota #ICE #Justice #LawAndOrder #TheScriptedMind #FactFreeGalaxy #HennepinCounty #RealityCheck