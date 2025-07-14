© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Police arrest man for sporting '🏳️⚧️= mental illness' sign at London Pride parade
Claims highlighting 'Transgender flag represents child mutilation...'
Says he's now BANNED from Westminster City'
'Police don't like Christians these days'
Report by Montgomery Toms on X
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net