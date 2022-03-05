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Occupation 101 - Voices of the Silenced Majority (2006)
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Occupation 101 - Voices of the Silenced Majority (2006)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Occupation-101---Voices-Of-The-Silenced-Majority:5?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance... it is the illusion of knowledge. A thought-provoking and powerful documentary film on the current and historical root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Unlike any other film ever produced on the conflict - Occupation 101 presents a comprehensive analysis of the facts and hidden truths surrounding the never ending controversy and dispels many of its long-perceived myths and misconceptions.
The film also details life under Israeli military rule, the role of the United States in the conflict, and the major obstacles that stand in the way of a lasting and viable peace. The roots of the conflict are explained through first-hand on-the-ground experiences from leading Middle East scholars, peace activists, journalists, religious leaders and humanitarian workers whose voices have too often been suppressed in American media outlets.
The film covers a wide range of topics - which include - the first wave of Jewish immigration from Europe in the 1880's, the 1920 tensions, the 1948 war, the 1967 war, the first Intifada of 1987, the Oslo Peace Process, Settlement expansion, the role of the United States Government, the second Intifada of 2000, the separation barrier and the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, as well as many heart wrenching testimonials from victims of this tragedy.
-------
To everyone forming opinions on things you know nothing about, based purely on media Propaganda from either side, please watch:
Playlist
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/debunking-a-century-of-war-lies-2018-the-corbett-report_z9wFm7DG5rWfOKA.html
Debunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett Report
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OmiJHz
https://rumble.com/embed/vtaey9/?pub=x2y2z
THE SUICIDE OF THE WEST - [Something is very wrong when Sean Hannity and George Soros are on the same side]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/qRnKLz
Ukraine on Fire (2016) [The 2014 Maidan Coup was a US sponsored Color Revolution]
https://youtu.be/Oa5QZyhxr0Y
The Ukraine Crisis: What you are NOT being told [StormCloudsGathering Mar 12, 2014]
https://youtu.be/n4LB3mY1nRw
https://youtu.be/OYFg4ruGdeU
"Revealing Ukraine" [investigations on of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire"]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J7tF2yu7hcA5/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/glUhdg
Ukrainian Agony-The concealed war [EXCELLENT Documentary By Those Who LIVED it]
Full English version by Mark Bartalmai
a Ukrainian Truther
Ukraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & More
https://rumble.com/embed/vt6au6/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aLMEyj
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
Donbass. Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow - The history of the Donbass conflict - RT (2022)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Donbass.-Yesterday%2C-Today%2C-and-Tomorrow-%E2%80%94-RTD:4?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Ukraine is a Fake Country
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TZb14p
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJah6xGtXn7c/
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
PUTIN'S COMPLETE SPEECH AT THE START OF THIS MILITARY OPERATION ?[PLEASE READ/WATCH]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aDFzCk
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bbpg2sjAT7nf/
RUSSIA SURGICALLY STRIKES 8 SECRET US RUN BIO LABS IN UKRAINE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/fgqnp6
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Occupation-101---Voices-Of-The-Silenced-Majority:5?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance... it is the illusion of knowledge. A thought-provoking and powerful documentary film on the current and historical root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Unlike any other film ever produced on the conflict - Occupation 101 presents a comprehensive analysis of the facts and hidden truths surrounding the never ending controversy and dispels many of its long-perceived myths and misconceptions.
The film also details life under Israeli military rule, the role of the United States in the conflict, and the major obstacles that stand in the way of a lasting and viable peace. The roots of the conflict are explained through first-hand on-the-ground experiences from leading Middle East scholars, peace activists, journalists, religious leaders and humanitarian workers whose voices have too often been suppressed in American media outlets.
The film covers a wide range of topics - which include - the first wave of Jewish immigration from Europe in the 1880's, the 1920 tensions, the 1948 war, the 1967 war, the first Intifada of 1987, the Oslo Peace Process, Settlement expansion, the role of the United States Government, the second Intifada of 2000, the separation barrier and the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, as well as many heart wrenching testimonials from victims of this tragedy.
-------
To everyone forming opinions on things you know nothing about, based purely on media Propaganda from either side, please watch:
Playlist
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/debunking-a-century-of-war-lies-2018-the-corbett-report_z9wFm7DG5rWfOKA.html
Debunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett Report
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OmiJHz
https://rumble.com/embed/vtaey9/?pub=x2y2z
THE SUICIDE OF THE WEST - [Something is very wrong when Sean Hannity and George Soros are on the same side]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/qRnKLz
Ukraine on Fire (2016) [The 2014 Maidan Coup was a US sponsored Color Revolution]
https://youtu.be/Oa5QZyhxr0Y
The Ukraine Crisis: What you are NOT being told [StormCloudsGathering Mar 12, 2014]
https://youtu.be/n4LB3mY1nRw
https://youtu.be/OYFg4ruGdeU
"Revealing Ukraine" [investigations on of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire"]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J7tF2yu7hcA5/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/glUhdg
Ukrainian Agony-The concealed war [EXCELLENT Documentary By Those Who LIVED it]
Full English version by Mark Bartalmai
a Ukrainian Truther
Ukraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & More
https://rumble.com/embed/vt6au6/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aLMEyj
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
Donbass. Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow - The history of the Donbass conflict - RT (2022)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Donbass.-Yesterday%2C-Today%2C-and-Tomorrow-%E2%80%94-RTD:4?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Ukraine is a Fake Country
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TZb14p
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJah6xGtXn7c/
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
PUTIN'S COMPLETE SPEECH AT THE START OF THIS MILITARY OPERATION ?[PLEASE READ/WATCH]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aDFzCk
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bbpg2sjAT7nf/
RUSSIA SURGICALLY STRIKES 8 SECRET US RUN BIO LABS IN UKRAINE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/fgqnp6
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