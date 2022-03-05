Occupation 101 - Voices of the Silenced Majority (2006)The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance... it is the illusion of knowledge. A thought-provoking and powerful documentary film on the current and historical root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Unlike any other film ever produced on the conflict - Occupation 101 presents a comprehensive analysis of the facts and hidden truths surrounding the never ending controversy and dispels many of its long-perceived myths and misconceptions.The film also details life under Israeli military rule, the role of the United States in the conflict, and the major obstacles that stand in the way of a lasting and viable peace. The roots of the conflict are explained through first-hand on-the-ground experiences from leading Middle East scholars, peace activists, journalists, religious leaders and humanitarian workers whose voices have too often been suppressed in American media outlets.The film covers a wide range of topics - which include - the first wave of Jewish immigration from Europe in the 1880's, the 1920 tensions, the 1948 war, the 1967 war, the first Intifada of 1987, the Oslo Peace Process, Settlement expansion, the role of the United States Government, the second Intifada of 2000, the separation barrier and the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, as well as many heart wrenching testimonials from victims of this tragedy.-------To everyone forming opinions on things you know nothing about, based purely on media Propaganda from either side, please watch:PlaylistDebunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett ReportTHE SUICIDE OF THE WEST - [Something is very wrong when Sean Hannity and George Soros are on the same side]Ukraine on Fire (2016) [The 2014 Maidan Coup was a US sponsored Color Revolution]The Ukraine Crisis: What you are NOT being told [StormCloudsGathering Mar 12, 2014]"Revealing Ukraine" [investigations on of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire"]Ukrainian Agony-The concealed war [EXCELLENT Documentary By Those Who LIVED it]Full English version by Mark Bartalmaia Ukrainian TrutherUkraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & MoreThe Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections RecapDonbass. Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow - The history of the Donbass conflict - RT (2022)Ukraine is a Fake CountryThe Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections RecapPUTIN'S COMPLETE SPEECH AT THE START OF THIS MILITARY OPERATION ?[PLEASE READ/WATCH]RUSSIA SURGICALLY STRIKES 8 SECRET US RUN BIO LABS IN UKRAINE