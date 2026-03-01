Tanker under the Palau flag hit by drone & on fire

Footage of a tanker under the Palau flag that was hit in the Gulf of Oman. A severe fire can be seen after it was hit above the waterline.

Near the coast of Oman, an oil tanker Skylight flying the Palau flag was attacked by a kamikaze drone, and its crew had to be evacuated.

Adding:

More and more ships are accumulating at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, not daring to cross it after the Iranian strike on one of the oil tankers.

However, some ships are still continuing to pass through it, despite the existing threat.

Iran is making its first, albeit tentative, attempts to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

More: The oil tanker targeted in the Strait of Hormuz began to sink after sustaining significant damage.

❗️At least 150 tankers have dropped anchor in open waters, without reaching the Strait of Hormuz - Reuters

⚡️The foreign ministers of Iraq and Saudi Arabia have spoken out in favor of protecting the Strait of Hormuz - Iraqi Foreign Ministry.



