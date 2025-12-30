RT News - December 30 2025 6AM GMT

December 30, 2025

Russia blocks an attempted Ukrainian strike on Vladimir Putin's residence. Donald Trump condemned the drone attack after speaking with the Russian President. Donald Trump also threatens Hamas with 'hell to pay' if it fails to disarm and claims that half of Gaza's population is ready to relocate during the Israeli Prime minister's fifth US visit this year. Israel's decision to recognize the breakaway region of Somaliland out of concern for human rights sparks wide condemnation at the UN security council. Mogadishu calls out the hypocrisy.









