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Meron Tragedy 2021 - Personal account of what I saw happening
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110 views • May 04, 2021
Posted 02May2021 Kabbalistic Village Music:
I was in Meron when the disaster that took 45 holy Jews happened. I want to make it clear that I was not in the actual disaster area when it happened but i was very nearby and it was already dangerous where I was. I am making this video to explain a bit of what I saw and how the chaos unfolded on the mountain.
I was in Meron when the disaster that took 45 holy Jews happened. I want to make it clear that I was not in the actual disaster area when it happened but i was very nearby and it was already dangerous where I was. I am making this video to explain a bit of what I saw and how the chaos unfolded on the mountain.
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