Charged With Wearing the Star of David as they Scream "Globalize the Intifada"

London police have arrested a Jewish lawyer keeping tabs on a pro-Hamas protest in part because he was wearing a Jewish star, next to people who were screaming, "globalize the intifada."

So, your cow towing to the violent cretins screaming for blood, and arresting the Few for wearing a star. Make the yellow star fashionable again.

#greatbritain #jews #intifada #twotierkier





