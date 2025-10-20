Charged With Wearing the Star of David as they Scream "Globalize the Intifada"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
London police have arrested a Jewish lawyer keeping tabs on a pro-Hamas protest in part because he was wearing a Jewish star, next to people who were screaming, "globalize the intifada."
So, your cow towing to the violent cretins screaming for blood, and arresting the Few for wearing a star. Make the yellow star fashionable again.
#greatbritain #jews #intifada #twotierkier
