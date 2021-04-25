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Enough About India, Scaremongering MSM Journalists, Try Covering OUR Positive News
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10 views • April 25, 2021
https://youtu.be/eSpRgFnWBEk
Alex Belfield, The Voice Of Reason
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmgPfkRooDpmni6LzMuYtg
Dear god, when will they stop???
Support Alex @ PayPal.me/FreeSpeechUK
Constant Doom and gloom from the British mainstream media. They have never really got over 'the crisis', 'drop off the edge of a cliff', 'catastrophic' BREXIT!! YES BRILLIANT ACHIEVEMENT!
Alex Belfield, The Voice Of Reason
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmgPfkRooDpmni6LzMuYtg
Dear god, when will they stop???
Support Alex @ PayPal.me/FreeSpeechUK
Constant Doom and gloom from the British mainstream media. They have never really got over 'the crisis', 'drop off the edge of a cliff', 'catastrophic' BREXIT!! YES BRILLIANT ACHIEVEMENT!
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