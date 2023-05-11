https://gettr.com/post/p2gokx9739c
05/10/2023【HappyBirthdayToMilesGuo】Mr. Miles Guo called the NFSC fellow fighters in their celebration of his birthday. He said he could accept his sufferings because the way he had chosen was really different from others. The only thing that really makes him painful is that so many people worry about him, his family, Yvette Wang and countless fellow fighters around the world.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/10/2023【遥祝七哥生日快乐】郭文贵先生在全球战友庆祝其生日节目当中来电，他告诉战友们他能接受现在的遭遇，因为他走的这条路就是不一样的。唯一让他很难受的事情就是他的家人，王雁平，还有无数的战友对他的担心和思念。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
