Russia Ukraine Updates





September 13, 2022





Eagle Pass, Texas Fire Department Chief Manuel Mello:





"Right now, the border is a “war zone. I have never seen so many drownings like we're seeing right now.”"Right now, the border is a “war zone. I have never seen so many drownings like we're seeing right now.”





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jwxuv-right-now-the-border-is-a-war-zone.-i-have-never-seen-so-many-drownings.html



