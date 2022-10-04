Dr. Aseem Malhotra COVID JAB ‘HAS UNPRECEDENTED HARMS’

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
October 3, 2022
NHS trained Cardiologist, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, recently joined a growing body of scientists and doctors breaking free of the mainstream Covid narrative. After spending 9 months analyzing countless Covid-19 vaccine papers and studies, he presented comprehensive evidence supporting his call for Covid-19 vaccination to be suspended immediately.
#DrAseemMalhotra #WorldCouncilForHealth
POSTED: October 3, 2022
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