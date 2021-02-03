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ThePatriotNurse: The Why, When and How of Fasting and Praying in Warfare and Intercession
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54 views • February 03, 2021
Posted 3February2021: In this video, Patriot Nurse shares an insight onto what a Fasting and Prayer day looks like, how to fast and pray, how to be sensitive to the power of the Holy Spirit, how to practice humility in intercession and how to listen to the whispering of the Holy Spirit showing us how and what to pray for people. We pray for people with financial needs, medical needs, bills to pay, custody disputes and more. Praying and Fasting changes things, friends!
God's Chosen Fast Paperback – January 5, 2016 by Arthur Wallis ISBN-10 : 0875085547
Secrets of a Prayer Warrior Paperback – May 1, 2009 by Derek Prince ISBN-13 : 978-0800794651
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
God's Chosen Fast Paperback – January 5, 2016 by Arthur Wallis ISBN-10 : 0875085547
Secrets of a Prayer Warrior Paperback – May 1, 2009 by Derek Prince ISBN-13 : 978-0800794651
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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