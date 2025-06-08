What is Putin Aiming For?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jun 07, 2025
Process and Publish
Many pundits and politicians are trying to scare the west into thinking that Vladimir Putin wants to conquer Europe again, ala Joseph Stalin. His goals are much simpler though. Take Russified Ukrainian land up to the Dnipro River, and take southern Ukraine up to Odesa, cutting Ukraine off from the Black Sea and points west. That will take all the agricultural and manufacturing wealth away from Ukraine and turn it into a vasal state.