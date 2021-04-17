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Lin Wood Tulsa speech 4-17-21
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194 views • April 30, 2021
April 18th, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXmkrPrhcsw
Jeanne Snell: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYYlb8yJ_KOR0ird2vGl7g
Also: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zzpo8WArUwRN/
April 17th, 2021 speech by Lin Wood in Tulsa Oklahoma
Tulsa Ok, Health and Freedom Conference, live on stage Lin Wood talks about illuminati and confirms child trafficking Hollywood, Clinton’s, Obama, Biden’s, Bill Gates and more involved in child crimes against humanity sex trafficking organ harvesting. “Send them to jail, put them in front of a firing squad”
Jeanne Snell: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYYlb8yJ_KOR0ird2vGl7g
Also: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zzpo8WArUwRN/
April 17th, 2021 speech by Lin Wood in Tulsa Oklahoma
Tulsa Ok, Health and Freedom Conference, live on stage Lin Wood talks about illuminati and confirms child trafficking Hollywood, Clinton’s, Obama, Biden’s, Bill Gates and more involved in child crimes against humanity sex trafficking organ harvesting. “Send them to jail, put them in front of a firing squad”
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