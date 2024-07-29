BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News July 29, 2024 6AM GMT
July 29, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Amid a dramatic flare-up between the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Israel, the Turkish president threatens to send troops to stop the violence. Cross-border strikes on Sunday has left the region teetering on the edge of a full-scale war. Former South African president Jacob Zuma is reportedly expelled from the ruling ANC party, after more than 60 years as a member. It follows his newly-formed, opposition faction finishing third in May’s parliamentary elections. Disturbing images from Mali, where RT sources have confirmed the presence of Ukrainian mercenaries. A Wagner PMC fighter seeking to share the evidence was killed in a recent attack. An Iranian court hears a case investigating US support for terrorist groups in Syria. The lawsuit’s been filed by around 700 plaintiffs relatives of fallen soldiers, killed in the fight against extremists.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
