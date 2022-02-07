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They Want To Get Rid Of: The Sick, The Old, The Weak and Of Course THE STUPID Got it !!? Law Of Nature .
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171 views • February 07, 2022
They Want To Get Rid Of:
The Sick, The Old, The Weak and Of Course THE STUPID
Got it !!? Law Of Nature .
Is That A good thing or Not !!!? Hard to decide.
Mark His Words. 10M Death in 2021 💉 #vaccination💀
The Sick, The Old, The Weak and Of Course THE STUPID
Got it !!? Law Of Nature .
Is That A good thing or Not !!!? Hard to decide.
Mark His Words. 10M Death in 2021 💉 #vaccination💀
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