Pam Bondi has gone DARK, refusing to release the Epstein, JFK, or RFK files because they ALL implicate Israel.

Pam Bondi has gone DARK, refusing to release the Epstein, JFK, or RFK files bc they ALL implicate Israel.
On Feb 11 & Feb 19, house oversight sent a letter to the DOJ asking for status on releasing the Epstein files as well as JFK etc.
The DOJ has not responded.
https://x.com/realstewpeters/status/1894215377065767316
Stew Peters
