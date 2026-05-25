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Allow Your Heart to Represent My Heart! God Says: Yoke Fully with Me, Trust Me Completely, Die to Your Plans & Let My Power Flow! I Will Lead You into the Impossible & Abundant Life! Submit All & Watch My Glory Move! Break free from deception 24/7 - Tap https://faithnfreedom.live to watch now. See Program Guide here: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/guides-247 #FaithNFreedomTV #AllowYourHeart #GodsPlans #FullSurrender #TrustHimCompletely #KingdomLiving