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How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Deanna, Bookkeeper
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Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health was originally published in May of 1950. It has since proven the all-time bestselling work on the human mind, inspiring a fully international movement.
Request a FREE excerpt.
Absolutely free of charge, a selection from Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. Contains three chapters from the #1 bestseller on the mind.
Excerpted here are the introductory chapters including the author’s Synopsis, providing a brief overview of Dianetic principles and what is contained in the book. Also included is a glossary of specialized terms and phrases.
https://www.dianetics.org/request-info/dianetics-booklet.html
Request a FREE excerpt.
Absolutely free of charge, a selection from Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. Contains three chapters from the #1 bestseller on the mind.
Excerpted here are the introductory chapters including the author’s Synopsis, providing a brief overview of Dianetic principles and what is contained in the book. Also included is a glossary of specialized terms and phrases.
https://www.dianetics.org/request-info/dianetics-booklet.html
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