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Se abren lo sellos del Apocalipsis Zombie
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30 views • November 26, 2019
Este mensaje fue grabado en vivo en Facebook 26 de Noviembre y tiene un mensaje de advertencia sobre la situación mundial y en especial la implementación del Comunismo en Colombia ligado a las palabras de los profetas y el libro de Apocalipsis
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