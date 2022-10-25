You Can't Stop Motivated Patriots

We're facing the second American Revolution today. It is so different from all previous wars that it is not even recognizable to most people. As we're awakening to this travesty we're making progress on the legal front and Dr. Len describes these benchmarks. However, there remains the challenge of a corrupt government in all three branches that runs deep. We cannot become complacent with a few seeming legal wins to relax and see what happens. It is time for "We the People" to stand together with our strength in numbers and fight back against a cabal that thinks it is just getting started!

