Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Keys Bridges Waters Soul.169 911. 322 Abraham Accords. Key to USA.10/7.Red Heifers. Israel. Damascus
channel image
Alex Hammer
4548 Subscribers
71 views
Published 14 hours ago

They have made a covenant with death and hell that will not stand. Why? Because Jesus has the keys! There is a significant uptick in the manifestations of spiritual war happening! Will you know as these things unfold what is of God? The deceit will only get more seductive and subtle and sneaky slimy smoooth.. So much so that if it were possible they shall deceive the very elect! I pray with all love, sincerity and humility that YOU are saved and secure in Christ Jesus. His grace and peace be with you all!

https://www.axios.com/2024/04/01/iranian-general-israel-airstrike-assassination

https://israel365news.com/355195/the-amazing-journey-of-the-red-heifers-from-texas-to-israel/


God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!


The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.


Other Channels:


Many Fish

https://www.youtube.com/@wtfwu1/videos

Many Fish

https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b

Many Fish

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/

Many Fishers

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos/videos

Many Fish

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/manyfish/videos?page=1

Many Fish

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505


e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com


Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fish

https://www.youtube.com/@wtfwu1/videos


Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropaganda5gaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimdays of noahmsm liescovidplandemicthe great reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket