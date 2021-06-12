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Covid shot contains HIV virus and 5G chip - Fauci knew all of this [12.06.2021]
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21 views • June 12, 2021
Note: Again, Satanism in Plain Sight... Documented...
President Trump says he is planning on returning to office in august, 2021.
Compilation of all the evidence coming out for everyone to plainly see that this is absolute proof of genocide.
What's it gonna take to stop this?
Covid shot contains strands of hiv.
full information explosion compilation.
wil paranormal
40012 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hqvvdt67fuju/
President Trump says he is planning on returning to office in august, 2021.
Compilation of all the evidence coming out for everyone to plainly see that this is absolute proof of genocide.
What's it gonna take to stop this?
Covid shot contains strands of hiv.
full information explosion compilation.
wil paranormal
40012 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hqvvdt67fuju/
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