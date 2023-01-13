Create New Account
"DIED SUDDENLY" - TWO WORDS ABOUT TO DISAPPEAR FROM OUR LANGUAGE! (mirrored)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel CENSORED VOICES at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/y1zOm2VvC7yM/

We all know what's doing it, but not being able to say it or saying it and having it ignored like it just doesn't exist is like what I imagine it was like living in Nazi Germany during WW2 when the ministry of truth and propaganda was controlling a nation.

Some of us who could actually think for ourselves saw this charade early on and refused all of the clot shots. We were ridiculed, laughed at, told we couldn't travel, go to pubs or nightclubs, coerced, and still refused this poison. The citizens have been subjected to the biggest con the world has ever seen. Sadly too many people sit in front of the idiot box and believe every spoken word thrust at them from the 'authorities'. Critical thinking, by and large, appears to have taken full time vacation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NiBbNNg0Ko

