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NEW Federal Court Battle for Obamagate Spy Document Used To Target Trump - Still Fighting This Corruption - Judicial Watch 090821
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20 views • September 08, 2021
Thanks to Tom Fitton at Judicial Watch for this Never Ending Fight. JudicialWatch.Org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVly3VODnq8&;ab_channel=JudicialWatch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVly3VODnq8&;ab_channel=JudicialWatch
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