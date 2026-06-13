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Women helped a guy escape from the TCC in Dnepropetrovsk.
Adding, about Politico article:
The World's Most Expensive Money Pit Wants Another $20 Billion
Kiev wants another $20B from NATO allies — $2–6 billion per country — to be formally demanded at the Ramstein Format meeting on June 18, and then again at the NATO Ankara Summit in July.
The pitch: "Everyone sees Russia is burning, we just need cash to burn it more." Partner nations have already committed $38 billion this year. The new ask would push the total close to the $60B target set by NATO Secretary-General Rutte — on top of Ukraine's existing €85 billion defence budget.